Grandson of a missing Palmerston North man wants him home for birthday

Bir Bahadur Poudel, 69, has been missing for a fortnight, as searches to find him continue.

The grandson of a man missing for two weeks is hoping he will come back for his seventh birthday party next month.

Bir Bahadur Poudel​, 69, lives with his son Gopal Poudyel​ on John F Kennedy Drive, Palmerston North. He left his house at 8.30am on October 23 and hasn’t been seen since.

Poudel is close to his grandsons, Pravash, 6, and Prayash, 8.

He spends a lot of time with them and loves taking them to and from Milson School every day.

READ MORE:

* Palmerston North rallies together to search for missing man

* Police search Palmerston North stream for missing man

* Man goes missing in Palmerston North; not seen for five days



Warwick Smith/Stuff Gopal Poudyel is hopeful his father will come home.

“The second granddad went missing, they were crying all the time,” Poudyel said.

Prayash is turning 7 on December 4 and wants Poudel home by then.

“He’s hoping that he is home for the party. Even the teacher said they are asking for it at school.”

Poudyel said his father liked to walk long distances and would visit Bhutanese households for a cup of tea. But, he would always come back at night.

People have been searching across the city throughout the week, as Poudel’s journeys often take him from Milson across the city to Highbury, where he has friends, and into the central business district.

Poudyel said the family remained hopeful Poudel would come home and were grateful people were helping in the search.

They had been searching the neighbourhood daily.

“We are very happy because people are seeing him, lots of sightings.”

Poudel did not have warm clothes with him, and was wearing a black turtleneck and light grey pants.

There was confusion about what hat he had on. It was either a Bhutanese cap or a navy woollen hat with white and red stripes.

Poudel had been taking English classes for about three years, but struggled to understand sentences.

Palmerston North man Hamish Price had been overseeing community searches across the region.

He meets with police officers regularly and shares information about search efforts.

“They know as much as I know, which is that he walked out of his driveway and nobody knows which way he turned or went after that.”

Price said people were determined to search until they knew what happened.

A Facebook group, with an online map, was set up a week ago to track progress and co-ordinate searches. The group, called Search for Bir, has almost 1000 members.

More than 5000 flyers have been printed and will be distributed over the weekend.

A police spokeswoman said officers continued to make “a number of inquiries” about Poudel’s disappearance and whereabouts.

Police were also keeping in touch with community patrols to co-ordinate their respective efforts.