A person is injured after a two-vehicle crash in Kaitoke, Upper Hutt.

Emergency services were called to the crash between Kaitoke Loop Rd and Gilbert Rd about 12.10pm on Sunday.

Police said initial indications were that one person had moderate injuries.

The road is blocked and motorists are asked to avoid the area or expect delays.