Baby boy among those critically injured in head-on crash in Pukekohe
One of those injured in a serious head-on collision in Pukekohe last week was a baby boy.
A spokesman for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust said the crash in Paerata Rd on Thursday injured multiple people.
“Our crew assisted a baby boy who was in a critical condition.
“Our medical crew accompanied the boy in a road ambulance to Starship Hospital.”
A St John Ambulance spokesperson said four people were treated and transported to hospital following the crash.
Two were in a critical condition and two were in a serious condition.
Auckland District Health Board has been contacted for an update on the boy's condition.
Stuff