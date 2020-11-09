Baby boy among those critically injured in head-on crash in Pukekohe

The head-on collision in Pukekohe involved two cars.

One of those injured in a serious head-on collision in Pukekohe last week was a baby boy.

A spokesman for Auckland Westpac Rescue Helicopter Trust said the crash in Paerata Rd on Thursday injured multiple people.

“Our crew assisted a baby boy who was in a critical condition.

“Our medical crew accompanied the boy in a road ambulance to Starship Hospital.”

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said four people were treated and transported to hospital following the crash.

Two were in a critical condition and two were in a serious condition.

Auckland District Health Board has been contacted for an update on the boy's condition.