Elderly woman trapped in Napier home as heavy rain slams eastern North Island

Vehicles navigate flooding in Napier as the area is hit by heavy rain.

Emergency services are responding to heavy flooding in Napier, including an elderly woman trapped in her home, which is filling with water.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received a report of a 75-year-old woman stuck in her flooded home in Lighthouse Rd, Bluff Hill.

A police spokeswoman said they had received about 20 reports relating to the rain and flooding in Napier.

A Fenz spokesman was unable to confirm the incident to Stuff, citing it was too busy, but a police spokeswoman confirmed it had received the report and Fenz was in attendance.

John Cowpland/Stuff Cars venture through floodwaters in Nuffield Ave in Napier.

Both Gisborne and Hawke's Bay have heavy rain warnings in place, while a watch remains in force for the Tararua District.

MetService meteorologist Stephen Glassey said the heaviest rain was reported at Napier Airport, with 77.2mm falling in the six hours to 6pm, 23mm of that between 5-6pm on Monday.

The rain is expected to ease in Napier overnight, moving south through the Tararua district, Glassey said.

On social media, Napier City Council said it was receiving “constant reports” of flooded roads and advised against any non-essential travel.

John Cowpland/Stuff People in Napier are finding creative ways to get around as many roads are undriveable.

“We will not be able to continue to report on individual roads as resources are diverted to managing the situation.”

Those using the roads would take care as some manhole lids may have been lifted and there may be other risks which aren’t visible, they said.

SUPPLIED Maraenui Golf Course during the flood.

Hawkes Bay Civil Defence asked people on social media to not rubberneck.

“People driving around Napier unnecessarily are making the situation more difficult for everyone. Driving through flood water creates bow waves, which drive water into homes.”

Earlier Hawke’s Bay firefighters were called to a slip on a Bluff Hill property in Napier, which resulted in a tree toppling on to a caravan.

Hawke's Bay area commander for FENZ, Ken Cooper confirmed firefighters had been called to a number of slips on Bluff Hill.

John Cowpland/Stuff A fire engine bursts through flood waters in Napier as rain continues to batter the city.

He said FENZ was taking “every call seriously," but recommended members of the public called 111 so that every incident could be reported and attended by emergency services.

Unison relationship manager Danny Gough said that 390 customers in Tamatea were affected by power outages, and a further 570 in Meannee and Pirimai.

No powerlines were down, but transformers on the ground were being affected by flooding.

"Customers across Hawke's Bay should prepare for further outages, as the weather is pretty hectic."

John Cowpland/Stuff Napier’s Nuffield Ave is hit by surface flooding.

Gough said crews were working to get the power back on as soon as possible, but the messy conditions would delay them.

Other areas with heavy surface flooding in Napier included Latham St, Nuffield Ave, Kennedy Rd and Barker Rd.

Napier City Council said the amount of rain was affecting the city’s wastewater network.

Joel Eketone Flooded roads in Taradale.

“In order to prevent an emergency discharge from the network into Ahuriri estuary, Napier City Council asks that the community flush toilets only when necessary, and hold off using showers, dishwashers or washing machines if possible.”

Caron Copek/Stuff Gutters and pipes struggle to cope with heavy rainfall.

From 10am to 11pm, 100 to 130mm of rain was expected about the ranges from Te Hāroto southwards, with 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington were now also covered by a heavy rain watch.

A MetService spokesperson said the rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and slips were also possible.

Joel Eketone Heavy rain in Napier.

Driving conditions could also be hazardous, with a truck sliding off State Highway 2 into a ditch, near Tangoio in Hawke's Bay on Monday morning.

On Tuesday, a low is forecast to track east across the upper North Island bringing rain to many places, and a heavy rain watch was in force for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty.

People were advised to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts should any weather watches upgrade to warnings, or if further areas were added.