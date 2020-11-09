Heavy rain batters eastern and southern North Island, causes flooding and slips

Vehicles navigate flooding in Napier as the area is hit by heavy rain.

A sting of winter is lashing much of the North Island, with heavy rain forecast and temperatures dropping.

Both Gisborne and Hawke's Bay have heavy rain warnings in place, while a watch remains in force for the Tararua District.

The rain is expected to get heavier in the next hour from 4pm.

Hawke’s Bay firefighters were called to a slip on a Bluff Hill property in Napier, which resulted in a tree toppling onto a caravan.

A member of the public said Taradale Four Square was closed due to flooding.

Other areas with heavy surface flooding in Napier included Latham street, Nuffield avenue, Kennedy road and Barker road.

Napier City Council said the amount of rain was affecting the city’s wastewater network.

“In order to prevent an emergency discharge from the network into Ahuriri estuary, Napier City Council asks that the community flush toilets only when necessary, and hold off using showers, dishwashers or washing machines if possible.”

A council spokesperson said 53.2mm of rain had so far fallen, and a further 34.7mm was expected to fall through to midnight.

A council spokesperson previously said it hadn't had any serious reports of flooding, but was monitoring the situation closely.

Fire communications spokesperson Murray Dunbar said Fire Emergency New Zealand had received a further three call-outs during the afternoon due to flooding.

Georgia May Gilbertson/Stuff Gutters and pipes struggle to cope with heavy rainfall.

From 10am to 11pm, 100 to 130mm of rain was expected about the ranges from Te Hāroto southwards, with 70 to 100mm elsewhere.

The heaviest rainfall was expected from the afternoon when hourly rates could reach 25 to 40mm per hour in thunderstorms, MetService said.

Wairarapa and the eastern hills of Wellington were now also covered by a heavy rain watch.

A MetService spokesperson said the rain may cause streams and rivers to rise rapidly and slips were also possible.

Driving conditions could also be hazardous, with a truck sliding off State Highway 2 into a ditch, near Tangoio in Hawke's Bay on Monday morning.

Stop/go management was in place until 2.30pm, as the truck had to be removed by a crane, the New Zealand Transport Agency said.

On Tuesday, a low is forecast to track east across the upper North Island bringing rain to many places, and a heavy rain watch is now in force for the Coromandel Peninsula and Bay of Plenty.

People were advised to stay up-to-date with the latest forecasts should any weather watches upgrade to warnings, or if further areas were added.