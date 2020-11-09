Man flown to hospital after oil drum explodes in his face

Emergency services are at the scene of an explosion in Ōhau, where a man was seriously injured. (File photo)

A man has been flown to hospital with serious injuries after an oil drum exploded in his face.

Emergency services rushed to Rays Automotive, near State Highway 1, in Ōhau, about 7 kilometres south of Levin, just after 8am on Monday.

The man was flown to Wellington Hospital with serious injuries, a St John spokeswoman said.

Des, from Ōhau Automotive Wofs, Repairs and Services next door and who didn’t give his last name, said the man flown to hospital had suffered lacerations.

“[The man] was cutting open an oil drum and it exploded in his face.”

WorkSafe has been notified