Police seek sightings of missing Feilding man and his car

Feilding 20-year-old Rehum Prior has been missing since November 1.

Police searching for a missing Feilding man are asking for reports of sightings of the man and his car.

Feilding man Rehum Prior​, 20, was reported missing on Friday, having not been seen since November 1.

Detective Tony Flaus​ said his silver Toyota Caldina, registratoin number DWM254, was found near Petersons Rd, near the Alice Nash Memorial Heritage Lodge Track in Āpiti.

Police started searching the area on Friday and Saturday.

Police wanted to hear from anyone who may have seen the Caldina between November 1 and 6, Flaus said.

Anyone who may have seen Prior, or anything indicating he was in the Āpiti area, could also get in touch.

People with information should contact police on 105 and quote file number 201106/8062.