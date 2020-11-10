Missy the cat's miraculous rescue from Napier floodwaters

It took more than four hours and required cutting six holes in the floor before a sodden and exhausted Missy the cat leapt into her owners arms.

The three-year-old cat was trapped in rising floodwaters beneath the house of her owners, the Sewells, in Napier on Monday evening.

Their street, Avenue Road, like many across Napier, was beneath water, which was less than a centimetre from entering their home.

Lexi Sewell, 18, arrived home about 3.30pm to find Missy missing. When dad Jay arrived a short time later he heard a pained meow coming from beneath the house.

SUPPLIED Jay Sewell and Missy, moments after she was rescued.

They rushed outside, where the water was more than 30cm deep, and tried to reach the cat from beneath the wallboards.

“We could hear her, but just couldn’t reach her. I was thinking of getting goggles, but it was obviously not safe,” Lexi said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Lexi Sewell and her house on Avenue Rd, Napier. This is where they first searched for Missy the cat, without luck.

Over the next four hours they heard the crying from various places beneath the house. First the laundry, where Jay cut his first hole with a reciprocating saw. Then beneath the stairs, then in the kitchen, where four holes were cut.

But Missy kept moving, presumably because she was scared of the noise, and they couldn’t reach her.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Holes cut in the floor of the Sewell's home to rescue Missy the cat.

By that stage the water was nearly touching the bottom of the floorboards. She kept ducking under the joists and moving. She would have been swimming under there,” Lexi said.

It was about 8.30pm when they were finally able to rescue Missy.

“I’ve never seen anything like it. There was just water, and a few bubbles going, then she just leapt out and into our arms. It must have been her last breath,” Lexi said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Tools used in the rescue of Missy the cat

“I really thought we'd lost her. I’d given up. I was a mess,” Lexi said.

On Tuesday morning, the water lines were clearly visible around the sides of the house. The Sewell's sleep out and garage were flooded and damaged.

Missy, meanwhile, was happily surveying the holes her family had cut to rescue her. Piles of sawn floorboards and tools are littered around the scene.