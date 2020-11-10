'My wife thought I was dead': Man narrowly escapes landslide as it smashes into his Napier home

Napier artist Freeman White had been up a ladder behind the window in this photo shortly before the landslide crashed into it.

Napier artist Freeman White had just climbed onto the roof of his house to clear blocked gutters when a landslide crashed into the wall beneath him.

The Brewster Street resident was one of several to be counting the cost of the deluge that hit the city on Monday.

The landslide stove in the back wall of his house, moved his woodburner and crashed through the bathroom.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff The landslide crashed into White's bathroom. The wall gave way overnight after the family evacuated.

“I was right there,” White said, pointing to a wall of mud and smashed foliage pressed hard against the bay window behind his wood burner.

“I was clearing out a gutter. I don’t know what it was, but I knew I had to get up on the roof. I got up there, turned around, and the whole bank just came down,” he said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Napier artist Freeman White's home was badly damaged in slips triggered by heavy rain on November 9.

“I was able to free the ladder, run across the roof and put it down on the side of the house and climb down there. Seconds after I got down the ladder a second landslide came down that side as well. If I’d been in the wrong place I’d have been dead. It was so touch and go. My wife thought I was dead,” he said.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Dan and Christina Simons cleaning up after the deluge hit their rented Napier home.

White's two-year-old daughter Bella was in the bath when the landslide hit the bathroom wall.

The walls held the mud for a while, with a lot of “creaking, groaning and popping” but overnight they have given way considerably under the weight.

White, his wife and two daughters evacuated the house on Monday.

Restoring the villa, built in the 1800s has been a labour of love for White over the past decade, and he is intent on doing all he can to repair the damage and stay put.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff A slip diverted a torrent of water through the home of Dan and Christina Simons.

“There’s nothing you can’t fix. It’s a beautiful house. It will need to be assessed, but I’m hoping we can fix it. I’d be absolutely devastated if we had to move,” he said.

Further down Brewster Street, Dan and Christina Simons were mopping thick mud from the floor of their rented house, which had basically become a riverbed during the flood.

Dan came home to find stormwater flowing through the living room because a drain had been blocked by a parked car.

MARTY SHARPE/Stuff Dan and Christina Simons cleaning up after the deluge hit their rented Napier home.

The floor was beneath about 20cm of flowing water.

“We got the car moved and were standing here thinking about what to do next, then we heard this crash, and the bank opposite our house had collapsed,” he said.

The bank blocked the street and diverted all water flowing down the hill through the house.

“It was rushing through. A torrent. We didn’t really have time to rescue things. Fortunately we don’t have much because we’ve been living out of backpacks after getting stuck here after coming from the UK during Covid,” Dan said.

Many of the possessions they did own were floating in the surrounding water.

The couple will be living elsewhere while the owners go about dealing with insurers.