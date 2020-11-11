Lotto ticket sold in Palmerston North wins $14 million prize

It’s the third largest Lotto win in 2020, the most being $25.1m won in Auckland, in February.

One lucky Lotto player from Palmerston North has won themselves a cool $14.3 million.

Wednesday’s winning ticket was sold at Melody's New World, and was made up of $14 million from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Wednesday's win comes just over three weeks after a Morrinsville player scored themselves $5.5 million.

That ticket was sold at Paper Plus, Morrinsville, and the winner was yet to claim their prize.

Two other players from Ashburton and Kaiapoi each won $333,333 with Lotto First Division.

Those tickets were sold at Kaiapoi New World in Kaiapoi and on the MyLotto app in Ashburton.

Lotto has advised anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores to write their name on the back and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet or its website.