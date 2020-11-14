Five win $200,000 each in Lotto draw

Five players will be celebrating a win of $200,000 each after Saturday's Lotto draw. (file photo).

Five players will be celebrating a cash injection of $200,000 after winning Lotto's First Division draw on Saturday night.

The players bought their tickets from Countdown Whangarei, Botany Superette in Auckland, Countdown Ōtorohanga and New World Kaikōura, with one Auckland winner buying theirs from MyLotto.

Powerball was not struck, jackpotting to $5 million in Wednesday’s draw, alongside Strike which will roll over to $300,000.

Lotto has advised anyone who bought their ticket from any of the above winning stores to write their name on the back and check it at any Lotto NZ outlet or its website.