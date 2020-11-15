Mums told to move over Pukemiro rubbish fire contamination fears

Some people living next to an underground rubbish fire that has been burning for three months have been told to move out over fears of possible dioxin levels in the air.

Waikato Regional Council staff visited residents in the Glen Afton and Pukemiro areas west of Huntly on Saturday to deliver a precautionary health notice to people living within three kilometres of Puke Coal’s construction and demolition landfill in Pukemiro.

A fire has been burning at the site since August and residents have long complained about the smell, with one resorting to driving down the road from her home to sleep in her car.

A preliminary public health assessment done on Friday indicated possible increased levels of dioxins in the environment as a result of the landfill fire. The assessment was based on a report from ESR (the Institute of Environmental Science and Research) which referenced a similar event overseas.

Testing has not yet been done locally as it requires specialised equipment which is on its way from overseas. It was difficult to compare directly with the overseas case as the amount of plastic in the Puke Coal fire is not known.

Council Resource Use acting director Brent Sinclair, who is leading the response to the landfill fire, said the presence of dioxins had not been confirmed. But as a precautionary measure following advice from the Waikato DHB public health unit, it was recommended that pregnant and breastfeeding women stay outside of the affected area, at least three kilometres from the site of the fire.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Pukemiro residents Joy Adams, Peggy Molleman and Bill Rosoman say their life has been disrupted by the dump fire.

“This is the recommendation by Waikato DHB’s public health unit and it holds until environmental testing shows dioxin levels aren’t elevated or until we know the fire is out and no longer a risk.”

The levels of dioxins observed in the overseas event were treated as a potential risk for unborn and breastfeeding babies. While unproven, the risk noted related to possible fertility issues for a child once they’ve grown up.

“If there is potential risk then we will take a precautionary response,” said Mr Sinclair.

A team went door-to-door in the area surrounding the landfill on Saturday to ensure everyone got the message.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Stuff Pukemiro and Glen Afton residents have health concerns over the Puke Coal landfill fire which has been burning for months.

The area is not densely populated, and the guidance is expected to apply to only a small number of people.

Waikato District Council Chief Executive Gavin Ion said the welfare response team advised some members of the Pukemiro and Glen Afton communities to find other accommodation.

“This is a precautionary approach because we promised the community we would do everything we could,” Mr Ion said.

“We have acted quickly on the recommendation from the public health unit because we said that as soon as we had new information to share, we would. We acknowledge this may cause stress to our communities, but we want to ensure you are kept safe.

“Those who are moving elsewhere for the time-being are asked to call Waikato District Council on 0800 492 452. For those that don’t have friends or family to stay with, let council know and we will help. Waikato Tainui have said they’re also here to help and are standing up their 0800 TAINUI number.”

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/stuff Peggy Molleman sometimes sleeps in her car to escape the smell from the rubbish fire at the Puke Coal landfill.

Mr Sinclair also acknowledged the stress the community had been under since the fire broke out.

“We know this precautionary notice won’t help the stress you are feeling. However, please remember, our advice has always been to stay out of the smoke and away from the odour, and that message remains for everyone.”

Waikato regional Council has been monitoring for airborne inhalable particulate matter (PM10 and PM2.5) in Glen Afton and Pukemiro and the results have been within World Health Organisation guidelines.

Waikato Regional Council, with support from the Waikato District Council, has a formal investigation underway into potential breaches of the Resource Management Act (RMA) in relation to the landfill site. Two abatement notices have been issued to the landfill landowner.