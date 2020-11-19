Expat Kiwi rescues 91-year-old paraglider who fell into the ocean

Te Reo Haronga, 38, originally from Feilding, rescued a 91-year-old man whose paraglider fell into the ocean on Sydney's Northern Beaches.

An expat Kiwi has rescued an elderly paraglider who found himself in deep water, and deep trouble, at an Australian beach.

Te Reo Haronga, 38, was fishing off Sydney’s Northern Beaches on Sunday when he ran into Jos Bots, 91, who needed help getting his paraglider off the ground and in the right direction.

About 20 minutes later, just before 6pm, Haronga saw Bots fall out of the sky and into the ocean.

It took Haronga 40 seconds to run from his fishing spot around the cliff face to Bots, but Bots had already been swept 10 metres out.

Supplied Te Reo Haronga pulls 91-year-old Jos Bots to the shore after his paraglider fell into the ocean.

Without a second thought, Haronga stripped off his clothes and jumped in to the save the struggling man.

“I didn’t realise he was older, but he couldn’t swim because his legs were tied up. I was just trying to be as calm as I could and keep him calm. He was panicking a bit.”

The parachute cord was wrapped around Bot’s arms and legs, leaving him unable to swim to safety.

He called for help a couple of times, unable to see Haronga at the other end of his parachute pulling him towards the shore.

“I didn’t think I could do it to be honest, and it was pretty touch and go. By the time I pulled it to the other rescuers, I struggled to get out of the water.”

Haronga said all he was thinking about was the rescue options in his head. If he couldn’t get to the shore, could he tread water with Bots until help arrived?

Supplied Rescuers fish Bots out of the water and on to the rocks.

There were normally lifeguards on a nearby beach, but they had packed up at 5pm, leaving the two men without their help.

He made it to the cliff’s edge. Bots and his parachute were so heavy that other rescuers on the beach had to wait until a wave picked him up before pulling him up on to the rocks.

Once Bots was sitting on the rocks, police arrived and took over, taking him to the hospital.

“It was quite emotional. I picked my gear and drove home,” Haronga said.

Adrenalin pushed him through the moment, but the severity of the situation hit him later that night.

“[Bots] thanked me for his life. Just to turn 91 is an achievement in itself and to be para-gliding...”

Supplied Te Reo Haronga says the rescue was an emotional experience.

Originally from Feilding in Manawatū, Haronga learnt to swim at North Street School and at the Makino Aquatic Centre.

He spends a lot of time around the ocean and had been taught how to navigate a rip, so was confident in his ability to swim.

He moved to Australia in 2002 and is regularly out diving and fishing.

A New South Wales police spokeswoman said emergency services were called shortly before 6pm on Sunday to a cliff face near Warriewood Surf Club.

Bots was checked at the scene by paramedics and appears to only have cuts, bruises and an injured wrist.

The glider was retrieved from the water and Bots was taken to the hospital.