Paddler seriously injured in collision with DOC jet boat on the Whanganui River

A man is seriously injured after a collision between a jet boat and kayaker on Wednesday morning (file photo.)

The Department of Conservation (DOC) is investigating after a crash between a jetboat and a paddler on the Whanganui River left a man seriously injured.

Police confirmed the person was hurt when a jet boat and a kayak or canoe collided on a remote part of the river on Wednesday morning.

A St John spokesperson said ambulance received a call about 10.20am.

The Taranaki Community Rescue helicopter was flown in to Pipiriki Wharf landing, about 80km upriver from Whanganui. ​The man was then flown to Whanganui Base Hospital in a serious condition.

DOC Central North Island Operations Director Damian Coutts said DOC is now investigating.

Two DOC staff were on their way from Pipiriki to Mangapurua Landing when the incident occurred just north of Puraroto Caves, Coutts said.

"We cannot speculate on the cause of the accident, while the investigation is underway," he said.

"The accident will be subject to a DOC investigation, and the incident has been reported to the New Zealand Police and the Maritime Safety Authority.

"We have been in contact with the family of the injured man. Our thoughts are with him and his family at this difficult time."

It is not yet clear whether the man was in a kayak or canoe.

A woman, who declined to be named, who was also kayaking down the Whanganui River, said she had met the man at Ngaporo DOC hut in the days prior to the accident.

He told her he had walked 1000km and was planning on carrying down the rest of the country, she said.

The woman came across a jet boat and canoe tied up at the Pipiriki wharf, with three police officers standing nearby, yesterday afternoon.

"We thought in the middle of nowhere, really? What has happened?"

She believed the man sustained serious injuries, and called the incident "appalling".