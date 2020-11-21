Prisoner numbers fall 1089 over last 12 months, largest drop in over 20 years

Prisoner numbers have declined rapidly since Labour rose to power in 2017, and the number of sentenced prisoners is now the lowest it has been in 15 years. (File photo)

A Government strategy to reduce New Zealand’s prison population has seen it fall by 18 per cent in two years.

There are 1089 fewer prisoners compared to 12 months ago, and the number of people serving a custodial sentence is the lowest it has been since 2005.

But the verdict is divided over whether rehabilitation services are improving, or more criminals are simply walking free.

New Zealand’s prisoner population currently sits at 8993, which is 1542 fewer inmates than before Labour clinched the 2017 general election.

Prior to this, the prison population rose consistently between 2000 and 2018, with the drop over the last year the largest in over two decades.

Labour’s law and order policy is committed to reducing the prison population by 30 per cent over 15 years.

Corrections Minister Kelvin Davis said the Government has been safely reducing the prison population, without changing any rules or lowering any thresholds.

But Sensible Sentencing Trust national spokeswoman Jess McVicar claimed the Government's strategy is putting communities at risk.

“Normally when I see a reduction in the prison muster, I’m quite excited because it implies there’s a reduction in crime,” she said.

“But that’s not what’s happening here, as the facts show there’s been a rise in victimisations.”

There were 273,186 victimisations recorded against people and property for the 12 months ending September 30, 2020.

This was up 1504 on the previous 12 months, and assault victimisations increased by 14.9 per cent or 7,822.

McVicar claimed pressure on the system to meet Labour’s reduction targets could see maximum sentences avoided.

“Serious violent crimes are now getting home detention or a lower sentence, and we’re having people released on parole who are still actually deemed a high risk,” she said.

The number of home detentions issued for family violence and sexual assault charges increased between 2016 and 2019, according to Ministry of Justice figures.

But Minister of Corrections Kelvin Davis said the department doesn’t determine who is sent to prison and when they are released.

“These are decisions made by the courts and the New Zealand Parole Board and it’s simply untrue and irresponsible to claim that our goal of safely reducing the prison population has placed any pressure on the system,” he said.

“We’ve made this progress by boosting investment in rehabilitation and mental health and addiction services, preventing unnecessary delays for people in the justice system, targeting blockages to make the system more effective and reducing the likelihood of future offending by giving extra support to defendants on bail,” he said.

National Corrections spokesman Simeon Brown said Labour’s aim of reducing the prison population doesn’t mean less crime is being committed.

“It just means fewer criminals are facing the consequences of their actions and the public is being put at risk,” he said.

“Labour’s soft on crime attitude and fixation with reducing the prison population despite having no plan to reduce crime first has meant more violent criminals are out on our streets and in our communities, putting the safety of New Zealanders at risk.”

A Ministry of Corrections spokesman could not confirm whether declining prisoner numbers were related to sentencing or more people being released, stating the factors that impact the population are “varied and complex”.

"Some of the work undertaken by Corrections includes the High Impact Innovation Programme, which has operated a number of initiatives to prevent unnecessary delays for people in the justice system,” he said.

“The initiatives improve information flow and access to information, which enables informed decision-making by the Court or New Zealand Parole Board as quickly and safely as possible.”