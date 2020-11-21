Motorist sustains minor injuries after car ends up in river

A motorist was injured after a car crashed into the Awakino River, North Taranaki on Saturday morning.

Police and emergency services attended the crash off State Highway 3, 8km north of Awakino, around 8am, a police media spokeswoman said.

The occupants were able to get out of the vehicle unharmed although one person sustained minor injuries, she said.

Fire and Emergency NZ and St John Ambulance staff from Mokau were called to the crash.