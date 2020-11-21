Firefighter fights exhaustion and traffic to claim half-marathon world record

Simon Trye did plenty of training in his firefighting kit before completing the half-marathon in world record time.

A firefighter has overcome heat, exhaustion and Auckland’s spoiling traffic to claim New Zealand’s latest world record on Saturday.

Northland Simon Trye​ claimed a Guinness World Record for the fastest half-marathon in full firefighting kit and breathing apparatus, bagging more than $14,000 for child charity KidsCan in the process.

Trye, 39, is a firefighter for the New Zealand Air Force at Auckland's Whenuapai, as well a volunteer firefighter in Kerikeri, where he lives when he is not on shift.

He hatched the idea for the world record attempt during New Zealand’s level 4 coronavirus lockdown, after watching a video of a US firefighter unsuccessfully reach Guinness’ target of 3 hours 30 minutes.

“He came up six minutes short but it was pretty inspiring. I thought it might be achievable if I did a bit of training.”

Bex Quilliam/NZDF Simon Trye says the world record attempt was a great way to raise money and awareness for KidsCan.

Trye has completed both half-marathons and marathons before, but he knew it would be an extra challenge in his firefighting kit, which weighs 24kg and needs regular breathing canister changes.

He contacted Guinness, who again agreed to award the record for the first time if he could complete the half-marathon in less than 3 hours 30 minutes.

But Tyre's first attempt was unsuccessful. Racing as part of the Auckland Marathon on November 1, he had to wait 15 minutes while his supporters – who needed to change his oxygen bottle – were stuck in Auckland traffic.

The delay cost him the record, as he crossed the finishing line 36 seconds late.

Supplied At least traffic was not an issue for Simon Trye as he completed the Kerikeri Half Marathon in full firefighting kit on Saturday.

But not one to give up, Tyre took up an offer by Sport Northland to attempt the record in his own town, as part of the Kerikeri Half Marathon on Saturday.

This time, traffic was not an issue, and he crossed the line in 3 hours 22 minutes hot and exhausted.

“I’ve got a world record, so I’m pretty chuffed,” he told Stuff after the race.

Support from wife Kelly, the Northland community, donors and his work helped along the way, Trye said.

Supplied Simon Trye (back right) was supported at the Kerikeri Half Marathon by air force colleagues, who were loaned an all-terrain vehicle from Northland Honda.

Northland Honda lent his supporters an all-terrain vehicle for the day to ensure they were able to keep pace with him.

Trye said it was “awesome” to be backed by hundreds of donors, who have pledged $14,600 for KidsCan, which provides essentials to kids in poverty in areas like Northland.

“What better charity to help,” said Trye, who has a 13-year-old and 15-year-old of his own.

He hopes to keep raising money until his website closes at the end of the month, but his plans for Saturday evening were to enjoy some champagne and a bottle of Guinness.

Stuff has contacted Guinness World Records for comment.