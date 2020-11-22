Man falls 40 metres down cliff in Queenstown

Emergency services were called to reports a man had fallen down a cliff on Gorge Rd, Queenstown at about 12.25am on Sunday. (File photo).

A man was airlifted to hospital after falling fell 40 metres down a cliff in Queenstown in the early hours of Sunday.

Emergency services were called to reports that a person had fallen down a cliff on Gorge Rd, Queenstown at about 12.25am.

The man was in audio contact with emergency services during the rescue, a police spokeswoman said.

Police officers, paramedics and firefighters attended, along with the Alpine Cliff Rescue team.

The man was rescued by 3.30am and flown to hospital by helicopter.