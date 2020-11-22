Bystanders tried to save man in Warkworth fatal river crash, witness says

Bystanders tried to save a man who died in a car that crashed into a river in northern Auckland on Saturday afternoon, a witness said.

The Tahi Bar and Kitchen owner Gareth Hedges revealed he saw people leaping into Warkworth's Mahurangi River as they tried to free the driver from inside the submerged car after it crashed through a playground and plunged into the water near the intersection of Baxter St and Queens St.

“People jumped into the water to get the driver out, but they couldn't get to him because the car was on it's side with the driver's side stuck in the mud", Hedges recalled.

Hedges said he didn't see the car plunge into the river but heard it “screaming down the road” where it “launched” over the roundabout, through a playground and into the water.

“We just legged it across the road,” he said. “It was a bit of a scene of chaos.”

Hedges said it was incredible no bystanders had been hurt when the crash happened.

“There were kids on the playground and parents who saw the car coming and pulled their kids out of the way,” he said.

Police were called to the scene just after 5pm, but by the time they managed to get into the car, they found the sole occupant deceased, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.