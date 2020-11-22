One dead after car crashes into river in Warkworth

A person has died after they were trapped in a car that crashed into a river in northern Auckland on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the corner of Baxter St and Queen St in Warkworth just after 5pm.

By the time they managed to get into the car, they found the sole occupant deceased, police said.

The Serious Crash Unit has been alerted and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

Further south, a person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after a car and motorbike collided on the Southern motorway near Penrose, southbound.

Emergency services responded to the crash, which happened just before the Mount Wellington off ramp, , at 5:10pm.

Police told drivers to expect delays and advised motorists to avoid the area.

According to the New Zealand Transport Agency, all southbound lanes have been cleared, but it has urged drivers to be patient as there is still some congestion.