Grant Raymond Dellow, 55, named as victim in fatal North Canterbury crash

Police have named the man who died in an early-morning crash in North Canterbury on Thursday.

Kaiapoi local Grant Raymond Dellow, 55, died when his car hit a tree Omihi Rd about six kilometres south of the Greta Valley settlement, just before 5.30am.

Police extended their sympathies to Dellow's family and friends.

Early indications were that he had failed to take a moderate bend while travelling south along the stretch of State Highway 1 and crashed into a large tree on the left-hand side of the road, said Canterbury police rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper.

There had been some light rainfall in the area and the road was wet at the time of the crash.

On Thursday, Cooper said weather, fatigue, alcohol, drugs and speed were all potential factors being looked at. There has been no further update on the cause of the crash, only that enquiries are ongoing.

The stretch of road where the crash happened was not considered a particularly “high risk” crash area, Cooper said.

However, the crash that took Dellow's life came just over two weeks after another fatal accident on the same stretch of road.