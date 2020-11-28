Pool fencing, supervision near water urged this summer after toddler's death

Parents are being urged to constantly supervise young children around water and ensure pools are properly fenced to help save lives this summer.

Key water safety messages were reiterated in a coroner’s inquiry into the 2015 death of a Northland toddler, and the results from the June report were repeated in a recent publication from the Office of the Chief Coroner.

Coroner Alison Mills found the 19-month-old, Maxine Welsh, drowned in her family pool in Dargaville in March 2015.

123rf Pools are inviting to young toddlers who do not understand the risks, Water Safety NZ says.

Police decided it was not in the public's interest to lay charges over the death, deciding Maxine's parents had suffered enough.

READ MORE:

* Cheap backyard pools at risk of breaking safety laws

* Water safety warning: 60 Kiwis have drowned so far this year

* Swimming spots to avoid: Nearly 100 water sites across NZ unsafe for swimming



But Alison Mills said publicity of key water safety messages may reduce the chances of other children dying in the same way.

She urged parents to constantly supervise toddlers around water, identify water hazards in and around the home, properly fence pools, avoid distractions when supervising, and teach children water safety behaviour as soon as they are able to understand.

The inquiry found Maxine’s parents had put up the pool about a month before her death.

supplied New rules require portable pools with sides less than 1.2m high to be fenced. (File photo)

The pool was not fenced as required but the family had safety rules including removing the ladder and replacing the cover when it was not in use, and using wooden boards in doorways to prevent Maxine and her 3-year-old sister from going outside.

At the time of Maxine’s death, her mother was distracted by a visit from her cousin, but thought her two girls were watching television.

Maxine’s sister alerted the mother to Maxine being in the pool. She could not be revived, and died at Dargaville Hospital.

A police investigation found both the front and back door of the house were open, and guests the night before had not removed a ladder from next to the pool nor replaced the pool cover.

These factors, combined with the lack of pool fencing and momentary distraction of the mother to lead to the tragic death of Maxine, Alison Mills said.

‘It takes less than a minute for a child to drown’

ROSA WOODS/STUFF Water Safety NZ chief executive Jonty Mills says the pool fencing measures are in place to help save lives.

Water Safety New Zealand chief executive Jonty Mills said he wants to reiterate key water safety measures before summer, although he cannot make any comments in relation to a specific report or case.

His key messages are that toddlers need constant adult supervision around water, pool fencing compliance is essential, and the likes of paddling pool and deep buckets should be emptied overnight.

Mills said swimming pool fencing rules were tightened in 2017, requiring all pools over 400mm deep to have restrictive barriers, as well as regular council inspections to ensure the pools continue to comply.

Most Kiwis comply, not only because it is the law but because they are safety-conscious, he said.

“In general, most Kiwis are compliant with the law, and compliant in terms of their own safety and responsibility for kids,” he said.

However, since these laws were introduced, three children under 5 have drowned in pools where there was no fencing at all, and a further three drowned in pools where the fencing did not comply.

Mills warned against people hobbling together safety measures which don’t comply with the rules.

“These measures are put in place to save lives ... If people are putting up temporary measures, they are just adding to the risk of something going horribly wrong,” he said.

“We all know how easily we can be distracted, how easy it is for our toddlers to disappear.”

Mills said it was important to have one nominated adult in charge of supervising children around water, and that person needed to not be distracted by visitors, phones, cooking or other children.

“It takes less than a minute for a child to drown. Constant adult supervision of a toddler is critical.”

Stuff made several attempts to contact Maxine’s parents, but was unsuccessful.