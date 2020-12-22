Covid-19: Kiwi stuck in Latvia will spend Christmas volunteering at orphanage

Andrei Salisbury is volunteering at a local orphanage in exchange for food and accommodation.

A Kiwi trapped in Latvia due to Covid-19 will spend Christmas volunteering at an orphanage in exchange for food and a bed after being unable to return home.

Andrei Salisbury, who is from Auckland but has lived in the country for four years, has been trying to return to New Zealand since September after he lost his job due to the pandemic.

But he struggled to fund flights and when he could they were cancelled multiple times.

He had been working as an English teacher at the orphanage where he’s now volunteering in Valmiera, just under two hours away from the European country’s capital.

READ MORE:

* 'Victorian borders are open': Australian state website clear to Kiwi travellers

* Trans-Tasman bubble: Kiwis await clarification from Australia on interstate travel rules

* Aotearoa in 20: Ian Turner lives in an abandoned gentlemen’s club and is full of opinions



“I decided to fly back to New Zealand in September, and since then I have had my flight cancelled 8 times for numerous reasons,” he said.

“None of them were government flights, I’ve paid for them all.”

Salisbury is waiting on refunds from some airlines, while others – some of the more low budget options – won't refund at all.

“Tickets are almost $3000 each way and I’m going to have to pay for isolation costs and quarantine costs.”

Andrei Salisbury/Stuff The Latvian orphanage and school where Andrei Salisbury is volunteering in return for food and accommodation.

He said he had tried to access his Kiwisaver and apply for financial hardship, but both have proven difficult processes.

There are numerous steps just to get an application up and running, Salisbury said, and even then there’s no guarantee that it will amount to anything.

What makes it harder still is that his time in Latvia is limited.

“I’m currently on a Voluntary Return Decision visa, which basically means my time has been extended for six months but it’s technically like a deportation visa,” he said.

“It says on my file that I’m overstaying, which is obviously not something I want against my name. It’s not the best situation, but I have no choice.”

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the government had assisted thousands of stranded New Zealanders to return home on government-chartered flights, where there were no other options to travel.

The number of Kiwi’s stranded overseas without help has declined significantly in recent months and, with more options to travel, the volume of people approaching the ministry for help had dropped from several hundred cases a month to several dozen, he said.

The small handful of Kiwis who have had to stay overseas longer than planned had to do so “mainly because of flight cancellations, particularly from countries that require multiple flights and transit points to return home”, he said.

“MFAT keeps a close eye on situations that impact on New Zealanders ability to return home and provides consular assistance, where requested.

“There are no plans for any further government-assisted repatriation flights.”

Andrei Salisbury/Stuff Andrei Salisbury, centre left, an English teacher who is stuck in Latvia unable to return to NZ.

Europe has seen a recent tightening of restrictions, with Latvia now under a Covid-19 lockdown.

While Salisbury is entitled to Christmas and New Year’s Day off, he said they would both likely “feel like any other day” as he hadn’t planned anything and is unable to go anywhere.

“I’ll still be helping and looking after the children.”

In terms of making it home, Salisbury said he now won’t be able to return until at least March.

“There aren’t any isolation facilities in New Zealand until March, and even then getting a flight within Europe is challenging. It’s likely I won’t be home until the end of European winter, at least.”

“Honestly, I just don’t know what will happen.”

Salisbury is raising funds to return home via a Givealittle page.