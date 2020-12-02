North Canty man 'lucky to be alive' after crash with train on way to work

A driver had a lucky escape after colliding with the Coastal Pacific train near Rangiora, in North Canterbury, on Wednesday morning.

A Rangiora man is shaken up and recovering at home after a brush with death in North Canterbury.

Sam Twose, a concrete and asphalt specialist for Waimak Contracting Ltd in Rangiora, was driving to a worksite when he collided with KiwiRail's Coastal Pacific train at a level crossing on Marsh Rd, Rangiora, at 7.26am on Wednesday.

Twose was able to get out of his mangled ute and walk away with just minor injuries.

“He's at home resting for the day. He’s pretty shook up, but he’s lucky to be alive,” Twose’s partner. Michaela Tavendale, said

KiwiRail group chief operating officer Todd Moyle confirmed the Coastal Pacific train was involved in the crash. None of the 31 passengers or staff were injured.

The train driver had been replaced with another and the train had been inspected and cleared to continue its journey to Picton, he said.

Emma Dangerfield/Stuff There have been several crashes involving trains at the Marsh Rd, Rangiora, rail crossing in recent years. The latest happened on Wednesday morning.

“Collisions like this are upsetting for our staff, and in line with our standard practice, the driver has been relieved of their duties and will be supported by KiwiRail.”

The Marsh Rd level crossing has stop signs and another saying “look for trains”, but there are no barrier arms or lights.

Moyle said there were “no immediate plans” to upgrade the level crossing.

Waimak Contracting Ltd owner and operator Ben Hindson said Twose was at home and “in shock”.

He declined to comment further.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell confirmed one person received minor injuries.

Emma Dangerfield/Stuff A driver escaped serious injury when they collided with the Coastal Pacific train on Marsh Rd, Rangiora, on Wednesday morning.

They were assessed and treated at the scene.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman Jill Higginson said two crews from Rangiora were sent to the crash but no-one was trapped, and they were soon stood down.

A man who works near the crossing said he was alerted to the crash by the train's horn.

Kieran, who would not give his last name, said a ute appeared to have been hit and was spun around, hitting part of a fence.

It looked like the ute had a “good smack”.

He said he saw a person lying on the ground, but they did not appear to be seriously injured.

KiwiRail/Supplied The Coastal Pacific train travels between Christchurch and Picton sevral times a week. (File photo)

There had been at least three or four crashes at the Marsh Rd crossing over the past 10 years, and he had seen plenty of near misses too, he said.

WorkSafe had not been notified of the crash as of Wednesday morning, a spokeswoman said.

In 2016, a person was critically injured and two others were “walking wounded” after a southbound TranzRail goods train hit an SUV.

Kiwi multisport legend Steve Gurney walked away with minor injuries after his SUV collided with the Coastal Pacific train at the same crossing in 2011.

North Canterbury father Adam Bisseker, 31, died when his truck collided with the Coastal Pacific train at a railway crossing on Mulcocks Rd, only a few kilometres from the Marsh Rd crossing, on February 10.

The Coastal Pacific train travels between Christchurch and Picton on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday each week, leaving Christchurch at 7am and arriving in Picton at 1.15pm.

The train leaves Picton at 2.15pm, returning to Christchurch by 8.30pm.

There have been at least four other crashes at the Marsh Rd level crossing since January 2000, according to NZ Transport Agency crash data. Of those, one was serious, two minor and another was non-injury.