Rape survivor Amy Coronakes: 'I'm in a better place than he'll ever be'

Amy Coronakes asked for her automatic name suppression to be lifted so she could speak openly about her rape by Craig Koning in 2004.

The woman who reported a historical rape by former Floating Foundation charity boss Craig Koning says she was standing up for all women by getting the court to lift her name suppression.

Koning, 36, was found guilty in Auckland District Court on Tuesday of the 2004 rape of Amy Coronakes.

In an extraordinary move, Coronakes waived her automatic right to name suppression.

“I didn’t do anything wrong. If I’m not ashamed to be named, that’s showing other women and other survivors there is nothing to be ashamed of,” Coronakes said.

READ MORE:

* Charity boss who has sex with young women on ship reprimanded for bullying

* The philanthropist's net: Women who were trapped in paradise

* Charities Services investigates complaint into seaborne medical aid charity



“When my daughter is old enough and we start talking about this sort of thing, I’m going to show her the stories and tell her about it. I want her to know if it ever happens to her, it’s not OK, it’s not her fault.”

Speaking from Australia, where she now lives with her husband and 7-year-old daughter, Coronakes said she was proud she had spoken up. “I’m not afraid of him any more... I’m in a much better place in my life than he will ever be.”

Supplied Amy Coronakes with husband Phill and daughter Ava at home in Queensland: “Now, it’s about me healing.”

She decided to report the rape in 2018 to stop Koning from hurting other women, she says.

“The whole time it’s never really been about me. All that’s been going through my head is, ‘He can’t hurt anyone else now.’ I’m just so glad.”

Even though others cautioned against it, she decided she wanted her name public.

“I am so sick of the stigma attached to assault. I thought even if it made it harder for me, it might make it easier for someone else. I have nothing to compare this case to, I don’t have someone to look up to because there’s always name suppression.” She thanked her husband for his support.

It can now be revealed that Koning, 36, was the subject of a months-long Stuff investigation in 2018, in which crew members on his charity expeditions alleged he bullied young women on board to the point of mutiny and mental illness.

Five women and one man from the 2016 and 2017 voyages accused Koning of bullying and psychologically abusing women, targeting young volunteers for sex, and injuring a crew member while drunk.

David White/Stuff Craig Koning, pictured during his time running the Floating Foundation charity he founded, is in custody awaiting sentencing for the rape of his then-girlfriend Amy Coronakes in 2004.

Coronakes came forward and reported her rape to police after reading Stuff's coverage.

“I thought, ‘If this is what has been in the papers, what hasn’t been in the papers?’ I thought: if not now it’s not ever going to happen.

“Honestly my, focus was to make sure no one else got hurt. Now, it is about me healing.”

However, she was damning of court as a safe space for victims. “I couldn’t have done this when it [the rape] happened. No way would I have been able to handle it.”

The reliance on rape myths and lack of knowledge about domestic violence was “frustrating and disappointing”, she said.

Stuff Koning was nicknamed the “Pied Piper” for his charm as a leader.

She found the process to lift automatic name suppression patronising and paternalistic, and had to pay $3500 for a lawyer to help her apply to the court and write a letter to prove she was of sound mind. “That was almost more painful than the trial. When a victim has to prove they’re capable of making a decision for themselves, that’s just wrong.”

The pattern of psychological and emotional manipulation described by women on the Floating Foundation voyages in Stuff’s exclusive #MeTooNZ reporting led to Coronakes coming forward and reporting her rape to police in 2018.

Previous to this, after speaking to a doctor in 2012 who said it could be helpful for her mental health to write her rapist a letter, Coronakes sent Koning a Facebook message saying if she ever heard he had hurt anyone else, she would go to the police.

Coronakes was raped twice by Koning after he objected to her coming to his city apartment without his permission in 2004, with a surprise home-cooked meal. She was 18, and he 19.

Chris McKeen As captain of the Southern Progress and head of former charity the Floating Foundation, Koning promised women paradise.

Koning threw the dish to the floor, and when she tried to leave he locked the door. He then chased her to the bathroom and forced his way in. She fled to the bedroom, where he overpowered her.

The court heard how he threatened suicide the next day if she told anyone.

Coronakes became pregnant as a result, and had an abortion.

Koning denied the rapes occurred, describing the argument as a “spat” and saying he had been “annoyed” at Coronakes as he thought she was trying to take over the evening he had been planning to spend with a friend.

His defence said Coronakes “made it up” because she was pregnant, and was holding a grudge.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Floating Foundation founder Craig Koning, photographed at the Auckland District Court during his rape trial. Koning was found guilty by majority verdict on both charges of rape.

In summing up the case on Monday, Judge June Jelas told the jury the Crown’s case was that Coronakes had been consistent throughout the years, telling her mother in 2004 and her father in 2008 about the rape, sending Koning the Facebook message in 2012, and giving statements to police in 2018 and in court.

“[The Crown says] it’s hard to see what the benefits would be for Ms Coronakes to make a complaint of this type in particular.”

Judge Jelas said, as only Coronakes and Koning were in the bedroom and could know what happened, it would come down to who the jury believed was telling the truth.

SUPPLIED Alison Mau announces the launch of Stuff's #MeTooNZ project.

“You will need to consider the credibility and the reliability of Ms Coronakes and Mr Koning.

“They were the only two persons in the flat at the time.”

The jury deliberated for eight hours over two days, before finding him guilty on two counts of rape.

The promise of paradise

David White/Stuff Koning in 2018. In an interview with Stuff, he said his behaviour towards women in the 2017 voyage gave him the “douche chills”. He said he would change.

Koning suspended his voyages to the Pacific after Stuff’s 2018 reporting, which also sparked a Charities Services investigation.

But he had since resurfaced as a DJ and events manager, running “hard trance” parties from the Southern Progress, the boat he was preparing for the failed 2019 Tonga voyage which is still moored in Auckland.

The last known “Pirate Ship Party” was on October 24.

In a document edited by Koning, guests were thanked for “sharing your beautiful energy, for moving your bodies, for baring your souls and connecting with each other”. Social media photographs onboard the boat depict mainly young women, including a photograph of a room nicknamed the “cuddle puddle”.

In Stuff’s 2018 story, Lindsay Gonzalez, Ayla Tarrant, Gary Paul, Aline Recchia and two women who asked not to be named accused Koning of bullying staff to the point of mutiny and mental illness, and injuring Gonzalez while drunk. They said he was psychologically abusive and lacked the leadership and stress management skills for his role. They described how he mixed together a volatile cocktail of tropical isolation, rum-fuelled partying, public nudity and vulnerable women as young as 17.

Ayla Tarrant, former member of the Floating Foundation, who came forward to speak with Stuff in 2018.

All the women staff told of being publicly shamed and belittled by Koning on aid expeditions to Tonga over incidents such as tying a knot badly or hanging towels in the wrong place. They said he could flare up several times a day, in a personal attack on whomever he saw at fault. One crew member described Koning’s anger as “malevolent”.

“You can feel the rage, the whole time he’s, like, vibrating,” she said.

Tarrant, the foundation’s former community manager and a former girlfriend of Koning, said his repeated verbal attacks left her “emotionally decrepit, a broken human being”.

“If you don’t repent, it won't end. He’ll just twist your words and twist your words until all you can say is, ‘I’m so sorry, please forgive me master.’”

Stuff Aline Recchia, aquatic leader on board Floating Foundation’s 2017 voyage, told Stuff she began having panic attacks after Koning’s incessant bullying.

Gonzalez, the New York-born former director of media for the Floating Foundation, was left with cuts and bruising to her labia and buttocks after hitting the bowline when Koning threw her overboard while drunk. A formal investigation took a year, and went nowhere.

Speaking to Stuff in June 2018, Koning said he bullied and had sex with volunteers and crew and that it was unprofessional. He admitted to excessive drinking and nudity and accepted he had to change. Of the bullying, he said: “To treat them that way was really inappropriate and I feel upset thinking about it. I honestly cringe and feel hurt when I think of my behaviours last year.”

For the man once nicknamed the “Pied Piper” for his charm as a leader, any change will now have to come about behind bars.

Seek support

Rape Crisis 0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines.

0800 88 33 00, click link for local helplines. Victim Support 0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz.

0800 842 846, text 4334, webchat safetotalk.nz or email support@safetotalk.nz. The Harbour Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse.

Online support and information for people affected by sexual abuse. Women’s Refuge 0800 733 843 (females only)

0800 733 843 (females only) Male Survivors Aotearoa Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only)

Helplines across NZ, click to find out more (males only) If you or someone else is in immediate danger, call 111.

Need help? If you or someone you know is in a dangerous situation, click the Shielded icon at the bottom of this website to contact Women's Refuge in a safe and anonymous way without it being traced in your browser history. If you're in our app, visit the mobile website here to access Shielded.