Serious crash involving truck and car in Hawke's Bay

Several people have been injured following a serious crash involving a truck and car in Hawke’s Bay.

The collision, between a truck and a car, was reported to police just before 2.50pm.

Initial indications are that several people have sustained serious injuries.

NZTA Site of a serious crash, between Takapau and Norsewood.

The road is blocked.

A diversion is in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for the next couple of hours.