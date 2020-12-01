Serious crash involving truck and car in Hawke's Bay
Several people have been injured following a serious crash involving a truck and car in Hawke’s Bay.
Emergency services are responding to a serious crash on State Highway 2 between Norsewood and Takapau.
The collision, between a truck and a car, was reported to police just before 2.50pm.
Initial indications are that several people have sustained serious injuries.
The road is blocked.
A diversion is in place and police are asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for the next couple of hours.
Stuff