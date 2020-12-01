Three dead, one seriously injured after car and truck collide in Hawke's Bay

Police at the scene of a fatal motor vehicle crash on SH2 near Sneetch Road, Takapau.

Three people have been killed and one person is seriously injured after a car and truck collided in Hawke’s Bay.

Emergency services were called to a crash on State Highway 2 between Norsewood and Takapau on Tuesday just before 2.50pm. Several police officers could be seen taking images of the scene.

The truck driver was airlifted to Hawke's Bay Hospital’s emergency department with serious injuries.

St John Ambulance spokeswoman Ngaire Jones said three ambulances and a helicopter were sent to the scene.

The road has been blocked. A diversion was put in place and police were asking motorists to avoid the area and delay travel for a couple of hours.

Anyone who saw the crash and has not spoken to police is asked to call 105 and quote event number P044610166.