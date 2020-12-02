One dead, two seriously injured in Northland car crash

Emergency services have been called to a serious crash on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, Far North. (file photo)

One person has died and two others are seriously injured following a single-vehicle crash in Northland.

Emergency services were called shortly after 1pm on Wednesday to Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, in Ahipara.

A St John ambulance spokesperson said a Nest helicopter airlifted a seriously injured patient to Whangarei Hospital while another patient was treated at the scene.

Cordons are in place on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd and the Serious Crash Unit has been advised.