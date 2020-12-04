Wellington cyclist hospitalised after crash following hit-and-run

A cyclist in Wellington has been hospitalised after bing hit by a car. (file pic)

A cyclist has been hospitalised in a hit-and-run in Wellington.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the section of Chaytor St, Northland, between Birdwood St and Raroa Cres about 7.20am on Tuesday.

The cyclist had been taken to Wellington Hospital by Wellington Free Ambulance in a moderate condition. Capital and coast District Health Board spokesman Chas Te Runa said the person was in the hospital’s emergency department in a stable condition.

Do you know more about this story? Contact newstips@stuff.co.nz

READ MORE:

* A paramedic and police officer in hospital in Australia after separate incidents in which drivers allegedly deliberately drove at them

* Woman run over in Richmond street

* Student injured in rural South Canterbury collision



The spokeswoman said police were unable to locate the driver of vehicle involved in the incident.

“Police enquiries are ongoing to identify the driver of the vehicle who did not remain at the scene."

It was an offence to fail to stop to ascertain injury in such circumstances, she said.

Cycling advocate Patrick Morgan said Chaytor St was a well-known accident black spot.

There were a series of intersections on the street where drivers and riders came into close contact.

He said the council had failed to protect riders using that stretch of road.

A Wellington City Council spokeswoman said records show a single cycle-related crash on Chaytor St since 2015.

Over the same period, the police report- based figures also show 91 serious and 270 minor cycle-related crashes, and 141 non-injury crashes in and around Wellington City.

Over that time a single death, that of Brent Norriss on State Highway 2 in February this year, was recorded.

Wellington Mayor Andy Foster has been approached for comment.