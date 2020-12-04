Three-month-old baby killed in Northland crash was Crystal Mary Bryers

The fatal crash happened on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd in the Far North.

The 3-month-old baby who died following a single-vehicle crash in Northland on Wednesday has been named by police as Crystal Mary Bryers from Kohukohu.

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson, acting Northland road policing manager, said his "thoughts and sympathies are with Crystal’s family at this extremely difficult time”.

Two other people were injured in the crash, which happened shortly after 1pm on Kaitaia-Awaroa Rd, in the Far North settlement of Ahipara.

One of those injured was taken to hospital in a serious condition and the other person was treated at the scene.

The crash remained under investigation and had also been referred to the coroner.