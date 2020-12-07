Body found in search for missing man on Manawatū River

The police national dive squad and three boats manned by coastguard members are searching the Manawatū River for a missing man.

A body has been found in the search for a man in the Manawatū River Loop near Foxton.

About 4.15pm on Monday the police dive squad found a man’s body after an unmanned boat with a running motor was found in the morning.

Police and Coastguard members had been searching since 8.35am, when the empty dinghy was reported.

The body is thought to belong to a man seen in the boat earlier, a police statement said.

Warwick Smith/Stuff A coastguard launch searches Manawatū River loop near Foxton after an unmanned dinghy was found on the river with its motor running.

“A person had been seen on the dinghy earlier this morning, however, it was later found with the motor running and no-one on board,” a police spokeswoman earlier told Stuff.

The Coroner has been notified.

A helicopter from Palmerston North was also involved in the search.