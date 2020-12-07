Body found in search for missing man on Manawatū River
A body has been found in the search for a man in the Manawatū River Loop near Foxton.
About 4.15pm on Monday the police dive squad found a man’s body after an unmanned boat with a running motor was found in the morning.
Police and Coastguard members had been searching since 8.35am, when the empty dinghy was reported.
The body is thought to belong to a man seen in the boat earlier, a police statement said.
“A person had been seen on the dinghy earlier this morning, however, it was later found with the motor running and no-one on board,” a police spokeswoman earlier told Stuff.
The Coroner has been notified.
A helicopter from Palmerston North was also involved in the search.
Stuff