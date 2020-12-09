New Zealand Air Force chopper pilots' training takes off with NH90 simulator

Squadron Leader Ben Pryor demonstrates the new NH90 helicopter simulator installed at the Ōhakea air force base.

At a time of border closures and cancelled flights the air force no longer has to send its pilots overseas for training.

Its $42 million NH90 helicopter simulator allows pilots to fly a chopper across the world from the comfort of a warehouse at Ōhakea air base.

Previously, pilots in training had to travel to Australia, Germany, Italy and France to use a simulator, where they can train without the risk of being in charge of a real helicopter.

Covid-19 had stopped pilots travelling for the training. Squadron leader Ben Pryor said training was integral preparation for flying one of the air force's eight NH90 helicopters.

Warwick Smith/Stuff Squadron leader Ben Pryor flies the NH90 simulator at Ōhakea.

“Having our own means that we can continue without the initial risk of them not being trained.”

It was a drain on resources to pay for personnel to go overseas twice a year, meaning they were away from the air base, he said.

Instead of condensing training into a short block, they were able to have pilots in and out of the simulator throughout their training.

On Tuesday, he sat in the simulator immersed in a virtual reality of flying through Palmerston North, the Southern Alps in the snow, and around Parliament in Wellington.

The simulator was built in Canada over six months and shipped to New Zealand. It has been operational for about six weeks.

Pryor said it could take pilots through scenarios that were risky to train for in real life, particularly aircraft system failures and war zone flying.

Warwick Smith/Stuff The dome housing the NH90 military helicopter simulator at Ōhakea air force base.

“We are trying to make it as realistic as possible. All of the terrain information should be exactly how it looks in the real world, but we will never get it to be exactly like real life.”

The instructor was able to pause and move the helicopter through time and space to maximise all aspects of the training, from the height of the helicopter to its location.

It could also replicate flying at night, as well as different weather conditions and hazards, such as power lines and windmills.

“It’s incredible how realistic the simulator can be. With the sound up and the motion seats, all of the cockpit is replicated,” Pryor said.

Wing Commander Christopher Andrew said in a typical year there would be 50 individual trips for personnel to access training overseas.

“Before the simulator in Townsville, Australia, became available to the Royal New Zealand Air Force the training was done Germany, at an annual cost of about $2.5m.”

Training in Australia was cheaper, costing about $1.2m a year, and meant spending less time away from New Zealand.

“Because of the high costs involved and amount of time spent away from New Zealand, overseas simulator training was kept to the minimum required to remain proficient.”

He said buying the simulator was not based on costs alone and meant that crews could train for longer and to a higher standing, which increased safety and effectiveness.