Police justified in fatal shooting in Otago, IPCA finds

Graeme Warren, of Kurow, pictured in 2011 taking emergency services to inspect damage to the Kurow bridges because of heavy rain and high river levels.

The actions of a police officer who shot and killed a man in North Otago last year were legally justified, the Independent Police Conduct Authority has found.

The officer shot 66-year-old Graeme Sydney Warren in Kurow on December 5, 2019.

The finding, released on Tuesday, said the officer acted to defend both himself and a colleague.

Warren’s son told police his father was threatening to commit suicide and that he was unable to find him.

READ MORE:

* Police actions during Christchurch pursuit shootout 'justified' - IPCA

* Graeme Sydney Warren named as man shot by police in Kurow

* Community grieves for 'popular' man shot dead by police in Kurow, North Otago



Two officers from nearby towns responded. One was a friend of Warrens, who believed he could talk him “out of the dark place that he was in”.

The officer then found Warren at his Freyberg Ave home in a depressed state, and initially was able to communicate with him.

The situation escalated when officers saw Warren carrying a rifle inside his house, the report says. They requested the Armed Offenders Squad and a police negotiating team to attend, then the three officers set up a cordon around the property and waited for their arrival.

A short time later, Warren came out of his house with his rifle and threatened one of the officers, pointing his rifle at him. He then turned and pointed his rifle at another officer, who then fired one shot at Warren, wounding him in the abdomen.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF The scene of the police shooting on Freyberg Ave in Kurow in 2019.

The officers provided medical assistance, but Warren later died in Dunedin Hospital.

The authority found the three officers correctly identified the increasing risks, worked together to cordon and contain the scene, and asked for assistance when the level of risk increased.

Authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said the officers “responded well” given the nature of the incident.

“They took an appropriately cautious approach given Mr Warren’s state of mind and the risks involved with his having a firearm,” he said.

“They did everything possible to prevent Mr Warren taking his own life and then when he was shot, tried to save him.”