Widow still 'totally distraught' years after losing husband in drink-drive crash

Shamim Pearson is still distraught, two years after losing husband Geoff to a drunk driver.

When police told Shamim Pearson her husband Geoff had died in a car crash, she rushed to be by his side.

“I wanted to see him straight away – I thought I might be able to wake him up ... [But at the morgue] I closed his eyes and said goodbye.”

It was August 11, 2018. Shamim had last seen her “soul mate” earlier that day when he dropped her off to take the bus to Auckland, while he visited his brother in Whareora, east of Whangārei.

But he never made it. A drunk and angry Michael Gardyne – who had already had a minor crash in the morning – crossed the centreline on Whareora Rd, crashing into Geoff’s van and killing him instantly with multiple injuries.

Supplied Brandenburg Gate in Berlin was one of the highlights of Geoff and Shamim Pearson's travels just before Geoff's death.

READ MORE:

* Drink-driver crashed car before driving on to kill 'sweetheart' father

* Man jailed after 'persistent and prolonged bad driving' led to fatal crash

* Roadside breath testing checkpoints back in time for summer holiday blitz



“I’m totally distraught. My life is on standstill,” Shamim said. “Nothing can bring him back but I probably loved him more than I loved myself.”

On Thursday, Gardyne was sentenced to three years, four months in jail for drink-driving causing Geoff’s death and possessing a cannabis pipe.

The sentence finishes more than two torturous years for Shamim, first thanks to police and then the justice system.

Denise Piper/Stuff Michael Gardyne, right, was sentenced in the Whangarei District Court to three years, four months jail for drink-driving causing death.

Initially, police did not tell her how the crash was caused, but she believed it was not Geoff’s fault because he had safely driven her all over the world, both on motorbikes and cars.

“Nobody from police or authorities ever came to me to tell me what happened to Geoff. I had to go to the police station once a week and sit there for a couple of hours, until someone would see me.

“I’m there, crying, and nobody wanted to see me ... How traumatic is that.”

Shamim eventually heard through a rumour that the crash was due to a drunk driver.

Supplied Shamim Pearson says she always felt safe when her husband Geoff was driving - and he took her on motorbike rides around the world, including to Devils Tower in Wyoming.

Police acknowledge the initial service provided to Shamim fell below expected standards, and have since apologised to her and made changes to its processes.

“We regret that Mrs Pearson had this experience with police, as victims are at the heart of everything we do,” Northland road policing manager Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said.

However, Shamim was revictimised when Gardyne pleaded guilty at his first court appearance in November 2018, only to withdraw the guilty plea later in the day under legal advice.

She believes it should not be part of the court’s procedures to allow a guilty plea to be withdrawn, when an offender is clearly remorseful.

Supplied Geoff Pearson founded Whangarei business Foreno Tapware and loved to relax on his motorbike.

The process was dragged through the courts for a further two years, until Gardyne pleaded guilty again in October, on the first day of his four-day jury trial.

At the sentencing on Thursday, Shamim told Gardyne he could have admitted his guilt two years earlier.

“You not only killed my soul mate but punished me as well by dragging this out so you could enjoy your guilt-free freedom.”

‘Gentle giant’ and founder of successful tapware company

Shamim describes Geoff, her husband of 38 years, as a fun-loving gentle giant.

Fijian-born Shamim first met him at university in Palmerston North, where they were both studying business.

Those business skills were put to good use when the couple, who had two children, moved back to Geoff’s hometown of Whangārei, starting business Foreno Tapware.

While Geoff worked on sales, Shamim helped him assemble the tapware on their kitchen table, building the business to the success it is today where it employs about 30 staff.

Shamim said Geoff was always into motorbikes, as he was brought up on a farm at Maungatapere.

But it wasn’t until 2011, after their children had grown and the business was established, that he came home with a Harley Davidson and two helmets.

“Most men buy a bike to get away from their wives but he bought two helmets,” she said.

It kicked off a love of motorcycling, from spontaneous weekends away in Northland, to trips from Cuba to Jamaica and India to Morocco.

Shortly before Geoff’s death, the couple had gone to Europe for their son’s wedding and spent seven weeks travelling through Europe.

Shamim said her and Geoff were separated just when they needed each other the most, because they wanted to enjoy their retirement together.

Geoff Pearson’s death was preventable, police say

Senior Sergeant Steve Dickson said Geoff Pearson’s death was preventable if the offender had not got behind the wheel while under the influence.

“The loss of her husband was absolutely devastating for Mrs Pearson, even more so because his death was completely preventable and needless,” he said.

“We acknowledge the sentencing [on Thursday] and hope it sends a message to our community of the tragic consequences that result from impaired driving.

“Our deepest thoughts and sympathies continue to be with Mrs Pearson and their family, who continue to mourn the loss of a much-loved member of their whānau.”