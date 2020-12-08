Fire at Auckland's Ponsonby Intermediate: Witnesses describe huge flames, 'cracking noises'

Fire were called to the school on Tuesday afternoon after a fire started in one of the classrooms

A witness has described hearing “huge cracking noises” as a fire broke through the roof of an intermediate school in central Auckland.

The blaze started at Ponsonby Intermediate School just after 4.30pm on Tuesday.

The school will be closed on Wednesday, parents have been told.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff Firefighters could be seen fighting a blaze at Ponsonby Intermediate School.

Black smoke could be seen billowing across the suburb.

The blaze came just days after a “suspicious” blaze at St Stephen’s church, just 500 metres away.

A police spokesman said it was far too early to say whether the two incidents are linked.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A building at the school has been badly damaged by the flames.

Around 5.30pm, Principal Nick Wilson said he was still finding out information about what had happened.

Things kept changing, he said.

In a letter to parents on Tuesday evening, he said the school would be closed on Wednesday.

The fire was in the technology block, he said, but as it happened after hours all students and staff are safe.

He asked parents not to visit the site, saying the school would contact families with further information on Wednesday.

NIGEL SUTTON A fire has badly damaged a building at Ponsonby Intermediate in central Auckland.

Fire and emergency assistant area commander Stephan Sosich said at this point there was no indication of what started the blaze, but fire investigators would be looking into it as soon as the building was safe to enter.

Crews would stay at the school all night and into Wednesday as a precaution, he said.

There was “substantial damage” to the burnt classroom, he said.

”A lot of equipment will be lost for sure.”

Fire trucks had initially struggled to reach the site because of crowds of people drawn by the thick column of black smoke visible above the school, he said.

Asbestos was a concern because of the age of the building, he said, and firefighters had carried out emergency decontamination, wetting their uniforms to control any fibres. It had also been reported to Auckland Council as it could be a public health hazard.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A firefighter is hosed down after tackling the flames.

Some of the first people to see the fire and phone it in to the emergency services work in the offices next door.

The first sign of the fire was smoke coming from the roof.

Within a minute and a half, flames could be seen rising two to three metres from the roof, Kenton Starr said.

They heard pops as the roof exploded and some people were slow to move from the carpark as debris came down, he said.

Supplied Black smoke can be seen billowing across the suburb.

A couple of students had told them the burnt building was a computer lab, he said.

A worker at the nearby toy store French Sujet said she saw the incident unfold.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff St Stephen’s church on Jervois Rd went up in flames on Saturday.

“There was a big plume of grey smoke coming out of the middle of the school,” she said.

Police were also on the scene, she said.

MARTINA VADER/SUPPLIED Martina Vader heard cracking noises shortly the fire broke through the roof of Ponsonby Intermediate.

Witness Martina Vader said she could hear “huge cracking noises” coming from the building.

Several fire trucks were at the scene and smoke could be smelled from a street away.

Ryan Anderson/Stuff A large number of firefighters were at the school.

The onlooking workers said it was amazing how quickly the fire had taken hold.

One moment there was smoke, “the next moment flames erupted through the roof”, one said.

The carpark of the school was littered with debris from the charred roof, which was still smoking slightly about 5.45pm.

A Stuff reporter said firefighters could be seen pulling wiring, laptops and laptop drawers from the building.

Clarence St has been closed between Jervois Rd and Pompallier Tce, Auckland Transport said.

The fire was under control by 6pm.