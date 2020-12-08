Police seek witnesses to Wellington hit-and-run involving cyclist

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Wellington in which a cyclist was injured. (file pic)

Police are seeking witnesses to a hit-and-run incident in Wellington which left a cyclist needing hospital treatment.

They want to speak to anyone who saw a crash between a rider and a yellow car just about 7.15am on Chaytor St, Northland, on December 4.

The driver did not stop at the scene, and police want to identify them.

The cyclist, who received moderate injuries, was taken to the Wellington Hospital Emergency Department and is now recovering at home.

READ MORE:

* Police appeal for information after Sunday's serious crash on Napier-Taupō road

* Person seriously injured after crash in Newtown, Wellington

* Police looking for driver after crash between car and cyclist in Christchurch



Drivers involved in a crash are required by law to stop and ascertain whether anyone involved has been injured.

Anyone who saw the crash or has information is asked to contact Police on 105 and quote file number P044642368.