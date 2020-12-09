Man arrested for allegedly firing gun outside central Auckland's Dr Rudi's bar

The moment gunshots were fired, shattering a glass roof, has been captured in a video shared on social media.

A 25-year-old man has been arrested following a firearms incident at central Auckland’s Dr Rudi’s Rooftop bar.

The man would be facing a number of firearms-related charges and was due to appear at Auckland District Court on Thursday, Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Franich said.

“As this matter is now before the court, police are unable to comment further,” he said.

Early Sunday morning, multiple shots were fired during a fight outside central Auckland’s Dr Rudi's Rooftop bar.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The incident happened at Dr Rudi’s Rooftop bar in Auckland’s Viaduct precinct.

The moment the shots were fired was captured in a dramatic video, apparently taken by someone who was drinking at the bar.

Several gunshots can be heard alongside somebody shouting “glasses thrown”.

It is followed by “gunshots, wow, gunshots”.

Shattered glass can then be seen raining down on a man after a round was fired into the glass ceiling of the foyer.

The video then showed several people running down the escalator to leave the venue.

Acting area commander Scott Gemmell told Radio NZ on Monday that the weapon used was more of a pistol rather than a rifle.

He said it was concerning someone would feel the need to carry a gun in such a public place.

“I find that really concerning. I know that members of our community that are going into town for what would be a joyous evening are subjected to something like this, it is unacceptable, we want to make sure those who are responsible are caught.”