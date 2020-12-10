Police officer wiped pepper spray in woman's eye in unlawful search in Whangārei

The woman had asked police to leave her house, but they did not. (File photo)

A police officer wiped pepper spray into a woman’s eyes during an unlawful search of her house, the police watchdog has said.

The Independent Police Conduct Authority (IPCA) found police did not have lawful authority to enter the house and search for a cell phone without a warrant to do so.

It also found the seizure of a second cell phone was unlawful.

On December 15, 2018, police entered the property to search for stolen property which had been electronically traced to the address.

The door was open, so they went inside. The woman who lived there told police to leave, but they didn’t, a report, released on Thursday, said.

They incorrectly warned her she was obstructing them and could be arrested, it said.

An officer attempted to restrain the woman, who resisted. During the arrest the officer sprayed pepper-spray onto her hand and wiped it across the woman’s eyes, the report said.

The woman was then taken outside and put into the back of a police car.

She alleged that an officer punched her while she was in the car.

During the arrest a relative of the woman said she filmed the arrest on a cell phone, which police took from her, according to the report.

The next day the woman went to the Whangārei Police Station to make a complaint and collect the phone.

Police denied they had the phone and told her not to make a complaint, according to the report.

Police then returned the phone two days after the arrest, and there was no video of the arrest on it.

The IPCA could not determine whether there was a video taken in the first place, making it impossible to confirm if police deleted it.

“The initial use of force during the arrest would have been justified, if the arrest had been lawful. However, since police should not have been searching the address the woman was justified in resisting them,” authority chairman Judge Colin Doherty said.

“She should not have been arrested for obstruction and all uses of force on her constituted an assault.

“Additionally, it was unlawful for police to seize the cell phone from her relative who said she was filming the arrest. We were unable to identify the officer who took the cell phone.

“Police did not manage the custody of this cell phone in accordance with their property policy,” Doherty said.

Northland district commander Superintendent Tony Hill said police acknowledged the findings and said the situation could have been handled differently.

“This has provided a learning opportunity around the use of search powers in rare circumstances.

“We have recently reminded our staff about the care needed around the use of search powers. Police undertook a criminal investigation and a legal review into this incident and no charges were laid.”

The officers involved were also subject to an employment investigation, the details of which were confidential, Hill said.

Three of the officers involved were still working for police.