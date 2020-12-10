Auckland Council employee dies in suspected suicide amid allegations of bullying

Jenny Gargiulo, who had worked for the Auckland Council since 2017, died on December 1. (File photo)

An Auckland Council employee has died in a suspected suicide amid allegations of harassment and bullying.

Jenny Gargiulo, a principal environment specialist, died on December 1 in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay, police said.

The coroner is looking into her death, which a spokesman said was suspected to be self-inflicted.

A WorkSafe New Zealand spokeswoman said the regulator had also been notified.

READ MORE:

* The Detail: Mental health a key election issue, but services are overwhelmed

* Coroners reports can plunge families back into grief long after loss

* Politicians read aloud mean tweets



“We are making initial inquiries into the incident. I am unable to make any further comment at this stage.”

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gargiulo had worked at the council since May 2017 following nearly five years at a healthcare agency.

She was responsible for implementing the council’s weed management plan, of which the most controversial aspect was the use of the chemical weedkiller glyphosate.

Stuff understands Gargiulo came under a great deal of pressure from elected members and members of the public over the issue, which came to a head at a climate change and environment committee meeting on November 12.

She died a few weeks later.

Marney Brosnan Glyphosate is a contentious political issue for many councils. In this image, people pose as dead bees to protest a Christchurch City Council plan to start using the chemical again.

Three days after she died, council staff were informed an investigation had been launched into an “incident” within her team, multiple sources have told Stuff.

One source said they were asked not to speculate about the incident and told they would be updated on the investigation by the council's new chief executive, Jim Stabback.

However, the council’s communications department would not answer Stuff's questions regarding any investigation, including its scope or end date.

“This has been an incredibly sad and difficult time for the council whānau following the sudden death of a much-respected colleague and friend, and we are continuing to support our people as they grieve and come to terms with this loss,” a spokeswoman said in an email.

THE DETAIL/RNZ Political parties are putting the issue of mental health strongly in focus, but experts say a wave of anxiety and mental distress is on the way.

“Out of respect for the family and friends of our colleague, we will not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy at this time.”

A death notice in The New Zealand Herald described Gargiulo as a “most precious daughter” and “adored sister”.

She was a “much loved sparkly friend to many”, it said.

“Jenny's laughter, light and beautiful chaos will be missed forever.”

A service to celebrate her life was held on Monday.

SUPPLIED Part of an email sent to council staff by chief executive Jim Stabback a few days after Jenny Gargiulo’s death.

Council sources described Gargiulo as an intelligent and caring woman who was passionate about her job.

Gargiulo's family has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Stabback sent an email to staff, entitled “Be kind to yourselves and each other”, on Friday afternoon.

It noted 2020 had been a “big year for the whole council whānau” and that the pace seemed to be increasing going into the Christmas season.

“I am very mindful of your wellbeing, and ask that you remember to be kind to yourselves and each other,” the email said.

Supplied Auckland Council chief executive Jim Stabback came on board earlier this year.

“We need to always put the health, safety and wellbeing of our people first.”

The email concluded with a list of mental health services that employees could access.

Where to get help