Auckland Council employee dies in suspected suicide amid allegations of bullying
An Auckland Council employee has died in a suspected suicide amid allegations of harassment and bullying.
Jenny Gargiulo, a principal environment specialist, died on December 1 in Auckland’s Blockhouse Bay, police said.
The coroner is looking into her death, which a spokesman said was suspected to be self-inflicted.
A WorkSafe New Zealand spokeswoman said the regulator had also been notified.
“We are making initial inquiries into the incident. I am unable to make any further comment at this stage.”
According to her LinkedIn profile, Gargiulo had worked at the council since May 2017 following nearly five years at a healthcare agency.
She was responsible for implementing the council’s weed management plan, of which the most controversial aspect was the use of the chemical weedkiller glyphosate.
Stuff understands Gargiulo came under a great deal of pressure from elected members and members of the public over the issue, which came to a head at a climate change and environment committee meeting on November 12.
She died a few weeks later.
Three days after she died, council staff were informed an investigation had been launched into an “incident” within her team, multiple sources have told Stuff.
One source said they were asked not to speculate about the incident and told they would be updated on the investigation by the council's new chief executive, Jim Stabback.
However, the council’s communications department would not answer Stuff's questions regarding any investigation, including its scope or end date.
“This has been an incredibly sad and difficult time for the council whānau following the sudden death of a much-respected colleague and friend, and we are continuing to support our people as they grieve and come to terms with this loss,” a spokeswoman said in an email.
“Out of respect for the family and friends of our colleague, we will not be commenting on the circumstances surrounding this tragedy at this time.”
A death notice in The New Zealand Herald described Gargiulo as a “most precious daughter” and “adored sister”.
She was a “much loved sparkly friend to many”, it said.
“Jenny's laughter, light and beautiful chaos will be missed forever.”
A service to celebrate her life was held on Monday.
Council sources described Gargiulo as an intelligent and caring woman who was passionate about her job.
Gargiulo's family has been approached for comment.
Meanwhile, Stabback sent an email to staff, entitled “Be kind to yourselves and each other”, on Friday afternoon.
It noted 2020 had been a “big year for the whole council whānau” and that the pace seemed to be increasing going into the Christmas season.
“I am very mindful of your wellbeing, and ask that you remember to be kind to yourselves and each other,” the email said.
“We need to always put the health, safety and wellbeing of our people first.”
The email concluded with a list of mental health services that employees could access.
Where to get help
- 1737, Need to talk? Free call or text 1737 to talk to a trained counsellor.
- Anxiety New Zealand 0800 ANXIETY (0800 269 4389)
- Depression.org.nz 0800 111 757 or text 4202
- Kidsline 0800 54 37 54 for people up to 18 years old. Open 24/7.
- Lifeline 0800 543 354
- Mental Health Foundation 09 623 4812, click here to access its free resource and information service.
- Rural Support Trust 0800 787 254
- Samaritans 0800 726 666
- Suicide Crisis Helpline 0508 828 865 (0508 TAUTOKO)
- Supporting Families in Mental Illness 0800 732 825
- thelowdown.co.nz Web chat, email chat or free text 5626
- What's Up 0800 942 8787 (for 5 to 18-year-olds). Phone counselling available Monday-Friday, noon-11pm and weekends, 3pm-11pm. Online chat is available 3pm-10pm daily.
- Youthline 0800 376 633, free text 234, email talk@youthline.co.nz, or find online chat and other support options here.
- If it is an emergency, click here to find the number for your local crisis assessment team.
- In a life-threatening situation, call 111.
