Person critical following house fire in Lower Hutt

A person has been hospitalised after a house fire in Alicetown. (File photo)

One person is in hospital in a critical condition following a house fire in Lower Hutt.

Emergency services were called about 5.30pm to the house on Montague St, Alicetown.

Fire and Emergency shift manager John Ditmer said the house was well involved when crews from Lower Hutt and Seaview stations arrived.

Additional crews were called in from Wainuiomata, Avalon and Johnsonville.

The fire was extinguished just before 6pm.

Wellington Free Ambulance spokesperson Sarah Coulthard confirmed one person was taken to Hutt Hospital in a critical condition.

A fire investigator is now on the scene.

A police spokeswoman said a scene-guard will remain overnight and an examination on the property was expected tomorrow.