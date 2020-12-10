Road blocked as crane truck topples while lifting building

A crane truck has toppled over while lifting a building in Lower Hutt.

A photo of the incident, posted on social media, shows the crane still attached to the prefabricated building on George St, Stokes Valley.

Both the vehicle and building appear to have landed at odd angles with the truck’s back wheels hanging in the air, while the building rests on its edge with its underside exposed.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the incident about 4.10pm on Thursday. She said the road was blocked and was expected to remain so for some time until another crane could reach the scene to help recover the building.

No one was hurt in the incident, she said.