Boy rescued from Napier pool has died in hospital

The infant was rescued from a pool at the Napier Aquatic Centre last Saturday

A two-year-old boy rescued from a Napier pool last weekend has passed away.

Police have confirmed the boy died in Starship hospital on Wednesday.

WorkSafe is looking into the incident, which occurred at a council-run pool in Napier.

“We are still making initial inquiries to determine what happened, and what our next steps might be,” a WorkSafe spokeswoman said.

The boy was rushed to hospital in a critical condition following the incident at the Napier Aquatic Centre at 11.45am last Saturday.

St John Ambulance staff tended to the boy, and the pool complex was closed for the rest of the weekend.

Napier City Council would not say what action it is taking in relation to the incident.

The boy was transferred from Hawke’s Bay Hospital to Starship Hospital in Auckland on Saturday evening.

A police spokeswoman said police inquiries were continuing.