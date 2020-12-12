Fake gunshots and explosions on Ōtara film set alarm community weeks after shootings

Extra police were deployed to Ōtara after the November shootings.

When gunshots rang out across Ōtara last weekend it sent some people ducking for cover – they posted warnings on social media, called police and sheltered in their homes.

And given the recent spate of gang-related shootings that have rocked the south Auckland suburb, it's with good reason they might be frightened.

But while what they heard were actually gunshots, the shots were part of the production of Netflix series Cowboy Bebop, which has been filming at a warehouse in East Tamaki.

Producers had tipped off police about the intended filming – including staged gunshots and explosions –in an industrial area of Ōtara but the word had not got out to everyone in the community.

As a result, police received “a handful of reports” from the wider Ōtara area where residents heard the sounds of gunshots, a police spokesperson said.

Call centre operators passed on the information about filming to the worried callers.

But in some cases police headed out to the area to speak to residents to provide them with reassurance, the spokesperson said.

It is unknown if there will be any more filming days with gun shots and explosions in the future.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Netflix's upcoming show Cowboy Bebop, starring actor John Chohas, is being filming in East Tamaki.

Between Friday 20 and Sunday 22 November, there were five shooting incidents in Otara as the Killer Beez and Tribesmen engaged in public displays of intimidation against each other.

Houses were shot at and cars wrecked, while police ramped up their presence in the neighbourhood.

No-one was hurt in the incidents but the violence had a big effect on those in the community.

Parents and their children were sleeping on floors at night, kids were being kept home from school and there was constant speculation on social media about what was happening.

Rallying together, the community mustered a number of initiatives in response, including community events and a hikoi in opposition to gun violence.

Eventually a group of community leaders met senior members of the gangs to organise a truce on violence in public areas.

Stuff An armed officer at the corner of Ōtara and Bairds roads in south Auckland after a spate of shootings last month.

Since then, two men have been arrested on firearms charges in south Auckland. One for being allegedly found to be in possession of live shotgun shells.

The other was allegedly found in possession of an AK-47, a semi-automatic Soviet-era SKS rifle, and an M4 semi-automatic.

He was charged with reckless disregard for the safety of others, unlawful possession of prohibited weapons, ammunition and explosives.

Netflix has been contacted for comment.