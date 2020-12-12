Woman walks 100km in managed isolation in memory of shot policeman Matt Ratana

A woman has walked 100km during her Auckland managed isolation stay to raise funds for the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation, launched in memory of the Kiwi policeman shot dead in London.

Sergeant Matiu “Matt” Ratana was shot at Croydon Custody Centre in London on September 25, in an incident that shook his colleagues, friends and family in New Zealand and the United Kingdom.

Living in the UK with her Kiwi fiancé, South-African born Tracy Willmers felt the tragedy from both angles. Thoughts of her cousin, a member of the New Zealand police force, made the impact feel greater still.

“It was a massive news story, and it was quite shocking for everyone,” she said, reminiscing on when the news broke in England.

“The story with Matt, as with most Kiwis, is that he was such a loveable character,” she said.

“What I liked about him and his story was not only his background and where he was from, but also who he was as a person. He put so much of himself back into the community, and he often helped out young people in need.”

EAST GRINSTEAD RFC/Supplied Rugby coach and UK Metropolitan Police Sergeant Matt Ratana, originally from New Zealand, was killed in the line of duty in London.

Deciding that she wanted to do something to help contribute to Ratana’s legacy, and with a move to her fiance’s home country already on the horizon, she figured her stint in managed isolation would be the perfect time to take on a new challenge.

She didn’t know how or what at first, but the why – raising money in Sergeant Ratana’s name for the charity that supports rugby in schools in the UK, New Zealand and South Africa – was set in stone.

“I hadn’t mentioned what challenge I had planned because I didn’t know if I would have an outdoor walking area. If I hadn’t, I was planning on perhaps hiring a rowing machine or attempting a ridiculous number of squats or something.”

Luckily for Willmers’ quads, the managed isolation hotel she was staying in – the Crowne Plaza in Auckland’s CBD – had a small outdoor area.

Willmers began walking on December 1 in the outdoor walking space, which was simply a small fenced area outside the front of the hotel.

Tracy Willmers/Stuff Tracy Willmers has walked 100kms while in managed isolation to raise funds for the Matt Ratana Rugby Foundation.

“It was quite weird because you’re walking in a circle with a mask on, and there’s regular people walking past you on the opposite side of the fence.”

“I must have looked mad, and I felt like a hamster in a wheel.”

The small area definitely brought its challenges. It was often booked out by other guests and new people were regularly entering the hotel, meaning she had to wait in her room for prolonged periods of time.

“When people enter the hotel you can’t go out of your room for three or four hours, so time outside was quite limited. Sometimes I was going out three times a day just to get my daily 10 kilometres racked up. It was a bit of a challenge.”

Having only racked up £80 via friends in the UK, Willmers still has a way to go to reach her target of £250. She completed her target of walking 100kms with two days still left of isolation, but she’s in no rush for monetary congratulations – she understands this year has been full of financial woes for most.

“I set the target quite low because I know Covid has obviously massively affected people financially.

“What I would like more is if people, especially over Christmas, thought and cared about others. It’s been such a tough year. Yes, people could donate, but really it’s awareness for the foundation and what it is trying to achieve that’s the most important.”