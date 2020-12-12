Homes evacuated as firefighters battle scrub fire in Coromandel Peninsula

Firefighters are attending a scrub fire on land in Thames-Coromandel. (file photo.)

Homes are being evacuated as emergency services battle a scrub fire in Pumpkin Hill in the Coromandel Peninsula.

Sailors Grave Road had been evacuated on Saturday night alongside a number of homes on Pumpkin Hill Road, police said.

Road closures were in place along State Highway 25.

Police advise anyone who is concerned or feels unsafe to self-evacuate.

Google Maps/Stuff Pumpkin Hill, on the eastern side of the Coromandel Peninsula, has been affected.

Two helicopters are at the scene battling the blaze, confirmed Fire and Emergency NZ shift manager Colin Underdown.

He said fire services would likely be at the scene overnight.

“We strongly advise anyone who doesn't need to be there to avoid the area so emergency service staff can come and go from the scene,” said a police spokesman.

Motorists are also asked to avoid the area.

The Coromandel isn’t the only place to be hit by scrub fires this weekend, with Port Hills in Christchurch similarly seeing evacuations and firefighters battling blazes.

The fire started just after 11pm on Friday in Port Hills, but the cause remains unclear.

Fire and Emergency NZ confirmed it is following up on positive leads and areas of interest and have located the origin point.