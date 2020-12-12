Covid-19: Air New Zealand crew member tests positive after returning from the US

One new case of Covid-19 has been reported in New Zealand, an Air New Zealand air crew member who tested positive at the border.

They arrived in New Zealand on 9 December, on a flight from the United States of America and tested positive as part of compulsory testing.

The worker has been self-isolating in their room in a facility used by Air New Zealand air crew members, and is being transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility, at Jet Park Hotel.

This person is asymptomatic, meaning they are showing no signs of the virus.

In a statement, the Ministry of Health said the worker previously tested negative on 3 December.

A spokeswoman said: “Our latest test results indicate that this is a very new infection.

“All other air crew on the flight have returned negative results and will remain in isolation.”

Supplied The Air New Zealand worker tested positive during routine testing after returning from the US.

As a precautionary measure, all crew and staff staying in or working at the isolation facility since Wednesday 9 December, are regarded as potential contacts.

They are being asked to get tested and self-isolate until their test results are known.

The ministry said the risk to the public from this new case was considered low.

”As always, anyone, anywhere in New Zealand, who develops cold or flu symptoms should stay at home and get in touch with their health care provider or Healthline (0800 358 5453) for information and advice. ”

The new case remains under investigation and further details are expected to be provided in the ministry's scheduled 1pm media release on Sunday.

The ministry has reduced the frequency of Covid-19 media updates to four times a week on a Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday.