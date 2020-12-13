No suspicious circumstances in Marlborough Sounds death, police say

A woman's body was found near a burnt vehicle in remote Admiralty Bay.

Police say there are no suspicious circumstances involved in the death of a woman who was found near a burnt vehicle in the Marlborough Sounds.

Emergency services were called to Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd in Admiralty Bay about 9.10pm on Friday.

They found a vehicle that had left the road and caught fire, and the body of a woman nearby.

A police media spokeswoman said while the circumstances of the crash remained under investigation, there did not appear to be any suspicious circumstances.

Residents living on the steep, narrow Te Towaka-Port Ligar Rd have previously warned about its dangers, following two fatal crashes in 2019 and 2013.

In both cases the vehicles plunged 200 metres down a bank.

After the 2019 fatality, resident and digger driver Michael Brennan said he was often called to drag cars, trucks and caravans back onto the road after crashes.

He estimated he had helped about 35 people who had nearly gone off the road during the 33 years he had lived there.