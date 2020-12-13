Couple 'shaken' after Christchurch home damaged by fire

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received multiple calls about the blaze on Cranford St, St Albans, about 4.45pm on Sunday.

The cause of a fire that damaged a one-storey home in Christchurch has yet to be determined.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman Mau Barbara said they received multiple calls about the blaze on Cranford St, St Albans, about 4.45pm on Sunday.

He said the one-storey house was “well involved” in fire when two crews from Christchurch central arrived.

Just after 5.30pm, Barbara said about eight firefighters equipped with personal breathing apparatus were fighting the fire from inside the house and were specifically targeting the roof void.

Cranford St resident Ruth Radahika was cooking dinner when her son Carlos said he could smell smoke.

She went out to her backyard and could see smoke pouring out of the roof of the neighbouring Cranford St home.

She then saw the couple, who she believed had been living at the property for the last three years, rush outside with their dog and minutes later fire crews arrived.

“I just hoped they were ok. They were a bit shaken,” she said.

Radahika said she too was left shaken-up from the experience, but she was thankful for the quick response from fenz.

“I’m still in shock. Just seeing that ... it’s horrible. The fire teams were pretty quick though, thank god for them.”

Radahika said she had offered the couple to stay at her house until they find another home, but they instead were staying with a family member.

She intended on giving them some food in the coming days and supporting them in finding a new home.

Barbara said it was believed residents were inside the home at the time the fire broke out, but no injuries had been reported.

The fire was contained and firefighters had left the scene by 7pm.

No other properties were believed to have been threatened or damaged by the blaze.

It was unclear at this stage how the fire started or whether it was considered suspicious, Barbara said.