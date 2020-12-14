Teen in serious condition after workplace incident in Napier

The incident occurred in a large industrial building on Pandora Rd, Napier.

A male teenager is in a serious condition after a workplace incident in Napier.

The incident occurred in a large building on Pandora Rd about 10.40am on Monday.

Two St John ambulances attended and the teen was taken to Hawke’s Bay Hospital in a critical condition.

A WorkSafe spokeswoman said the incident involved a fall from a height.

“WorkSafe is making initial enquiries to establish what its next steps might be,” she said.

At 8.20pm on Monday a Hawke's Bay Hospital spokeswoman said the teen remained in hospital in a serious but stable condition.