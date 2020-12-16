Palmerston North couple to spend first Christmas with premature baby in Wellington Hospital

Chester and Divine de Dios with their son Amon who was born at 26 weeks.

A Palmerston North couple will be spending their first Christmas with their premature baby in Wellington Hospital.

Amon Zare Josiah de Dios was born at 26 weeks on November 17 via a C-section.

Amon's mum Divine said she knew her pregnancy was at risk after five weeks, when she started to bleed due to a low-lying placenta.

She was diagnosed with pre-eclampsia in the second trimester, a pregnancy complication characterised by high blood pressure and signs of damage to the liver and kidneys.

READ MORE:

* Coronavirus: A Manawatu dad is separated from his premature baby in Wellington Hospital

* Eight year-old YouTube gamer raising money for Ronald McDonald House

* Year in review: Fires rage, a legend dies, and radical makeover proposed for iconic church



MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Divine and Chester de Dios are staying in the Ronald McDonald House while their premature baby is in Wellington Hospital.

Divine was admitted to Palmerston North Hospital, but it could not cater for babies born before 28 weeks.

She was transferred to Wellington Hospital on October 31 and gave birth three weeks later.

Amon was the couple’s first baby, after 10 years of trying, and was born weighing just over 500 grams.

“We are actually taking him as a miracle baby, because the midwife said because of the shape of my uterus it’s hard for me to conceive,” Divine said.

They were told Amon had a low chance of survival and doctors were expecting to resuscitate him at birth.

Instead, they heard his loud cries and we thrilled. However, one of the vessels in his heart was open and he needed medicine.

Amon is now aged 30 weeks and five days, still in the neonatal intensive care unit at Wellington Hospital, weighing 789g.

“He is stable at the moment, but there are lots of ups and downs,” Divine said.

Amon is on an oxygen machine and has a gastric tube feeding him due to problems with his stomach.

The couple is staying at the Ronald McDonald House across the road from Wellington Hospital and visit Amon four or five times a day.

Divine and Chester have taken leave from work without pay and are thankful for the free accommodation at the house.

“I used all of my paid leave before even giving birth,” Divine said.

Her sister and mother live in Palmerston North and visit on weekends. They will spend Christmas day with the couple.

“This is not the Christmas we were expecting, but we are still thankful.”

The goal is for Amon to be transferred to Palmerston North Hospital in the New Year, where he will stay until he is full term.

STATS NZ/YOUTUBE Using Stats NZ’s integrated data, researchers for the first time have been able to describe the whole story about what it means for NZ babies born prematurely.

Ronald McDonald House chief executive Wayne Howett said it was important families were kept close to their children.

“Who doesn’t want a kiss from their mum when they aren’t feeling well?”

Families stayed an average of about nine days, but some were in the house for a couple of months.

There are houses in Wellington, Christchurch and Auckland, and about 50 families will be in its care on Christmas day.

A Christmas meal will be cooked and an elf will leave parcels and gifts outside guests’ doors.